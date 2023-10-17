Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sandeep Sahai Sells 50,000 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $957,000.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $29,250.00.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 474,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,042. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.