Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Head to Head Survey

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clikia and Meta Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Platforms 2 4 44 1 2.86

Meta Platforms has a consensus target price of $319.45, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Meta Platforms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Platforms is more favorable than Clikia.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clikia has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.9% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clikia and Meta Platforms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Meta Platforms $120.53 billion 6.92 $23.20 billion $8.58 37.76

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Meta Platforms 18.70% 21.72% 14.61%

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Clikia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

