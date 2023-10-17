Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Update

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 179,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Coda Octopus Group Price Performance
CODA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 8,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,411. The company has a market cap of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $11.09.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.83%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 255,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 493,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 160,564 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CODA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coda Octopus Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.