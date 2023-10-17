Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Update

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 179,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

CODA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 8,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,411. The company has a market cap of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.83%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

In other news, CEO Annmarie Gayle acquired 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $99,977.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,584.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Annmarie Gayle bought 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,584.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John Steven Emerson bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $904,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 183,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,312. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 255,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 493,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 160,564 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CODA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

