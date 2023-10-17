Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 877,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,613. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after buying an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

