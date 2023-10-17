Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Update

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 513,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,351. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Read Our Latest Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.