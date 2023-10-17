Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,605 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 42.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 97,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 737,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. 4,833,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,507,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

