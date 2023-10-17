Comparing CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) and Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) and Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CanAlaska Uranium and Materion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CanAlaska Uranium N/A N/A N/A $0.03 10.78 Materion $1.70 billion 1.21 $85.99 million $4.72 21.23

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than CanAlaska Uranium. CanAlaska Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CanAlaska Uranium N/A N/A N/A Materion 5.77% 13.92% 6.58%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares CanAlaska Uranium and Materion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CanAlaska Uranium and Materion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CanAlaska Uranium 0 0 0 0 N/A Materion 0 0 3 0 3.00

Materion has a consensus price target of $130.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.24%. Given Materion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Materion is more favorable than CanAlaska Uranium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CanAlaska Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Materion shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Materion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Materion beats CanAlaska Uranium on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin. It also holds interests in approximately 410,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca basin located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Alberta in Canada. The company was formerly known as CanAlaska Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. in October 2006. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments. The Performance Materials segment offers advanced engineered solutions comprising beryllium and non-beryllium containing alloy systems and custom engineered parts in strip, bulk, rod, plate, bar, tube, and other customized shapes. This segment operates the bertrandite ore mine and refinery located in Utah that provides feedstock hydroxide for its beryllium businesses and external sale. The Electronic Materials segment produces advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-pure wire. This segment offers its products from its facilities, as well as through direct sales offices and independent sales representatives. The Precision Optics segment designs and produces precision thin film coatings, optical filters, and assemblies. This segment sells its directly from its facilities, as well as through direct sales offices and independent sales representatives throughout the world. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

