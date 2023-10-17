Comparing Chico’s FAS (CHS) and Its Peers

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel Retail” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Chico’s FAS to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Dividends

Chico’s FAS pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Chico’s FAS pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel Retail” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 37.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Chico’s FAS is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS $2.12 billion $109.00 million 6.99 Chico’s FAS Competitors $4.01 billion $294.62 million 238.53

This table compares Chico’s FAS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chico’s FAS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chico’s FAS. Chico’s FAS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chico’s FAS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS 0 2 0 0 2.00 Chico’s FAS Competitors 535 2670 2548 42 2.36

Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus price target of $7.43, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. As a group, “Apparel Retail” companies have a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Chico’s FAS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chico’s FAS is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Chico’s FAS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS 6.19% 29.62% 8.89% Chico’s FAS Competitors 1.50% 11.50% 5.87%

Risk & Volatility

Chico’s FAS has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chico’s FAS’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chico’s FAS rivals beat Chico’s FAS on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels. The WHBM brand sells everyday basics and denim, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, feminine all-occasion dresses, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry for women. The Soma brand sells private branded lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear products. It also sells its products through retail stores and catalogs; and through chicos.com, chicosofftherack.com, whbm.com, and soma.com, as well as through third party channels. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.