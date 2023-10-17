Comparing Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) & Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Excelerate Energy and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus target price of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 75.49%. Given Excelerate Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Excelerate Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Imperial Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Excelerate Energy pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy 1.48% 1.86% 1.08% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Imperial Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy $1.90 billion 0.94 $26.27 million $1.08 15.21 Imperial Petroleum $205.02 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Excelerate Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 28, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of five medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and four handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 807,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

