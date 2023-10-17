Comparing National Vision (EYE) & The Competition

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) is one of 117 public companies in the “Specialty Retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare National Vision to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Vision and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $2.06 billion $42.12 million 47.75 National Vision Competitors $4.90 billion $217.67 million 236.32

National Vision’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than National Vision. National Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

National Vision has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Vision’s peers have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Vision and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision 1.27% 3.62% 1.42% National Vision Competitors -10.99% -2,631.21% 3.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of National Vision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for National Vision and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 0 5 2 0 2.29 National Vision Competitors 616 2673 4321 112 2.51

National Vision currently has a consensus target price of $27.11, suggesting a potential upside of 77.43%. As a group, “Specialty Retail” companies have a potential upside of 27.78%. Given National Vision’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Vision is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

National Vision peers beat National Vision on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

