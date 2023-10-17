Comparing Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) & Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Energy and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 28.33% 38.18% 15.80% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Energy and Glori Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $1.18 billion 2.57 $269.54 million $3.34 9.76 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vista Energy and Glori Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Energy presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Vista Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Energy has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 30.73, suggesting that its stock price is 2,973% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

