CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CMPVF) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) is one of 128 public companies in the “Health Information Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 0 0 1 0 3.00 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Competitors 94 721 1372 34 2.61

As a group, “Health Information Services” companies have a potential upside of 46.90%. Given CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of C$0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Health Information Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 1,009.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

24.3% of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of shares of all “Health Information Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Health Information Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A 67.40 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Competitors $460.09 million -$5.69 million 213.61

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Competitors -337.93% -130.17% -16.58%

Summary

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA rivals beat CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions. Its Pharmacy Information Systems segment develop and sell administrative and billing related software applications, which includes procuring and shipping, managing and controlling inventory, planning, performing, and monitoring retail activities for pharmacies. Hospital Information Systems segment develop and sells of clinical and administrative solutions for inpatient sector; healthcare services to acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, welfare institutions, multi-location hospital networks, healthcare regions, regional care organizations, medical laboratories, and radiologists. The Consumer & Health Management Information Systems segment provides software interfaces for data exchange, portals for retrieving data from the German outpatient healthcare market, medical decision support tools, medication and treatment databases for healthcare service providers, solutions for the insurance industry, and digital healthcare applications, consumer portals, and mobile apps; and operates telematics infrastructure business, which offers secure links, as well as security solutions for service providers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Koblenz, Germany.

