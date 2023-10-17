Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Up 17.5% in September

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $46.66. 2,731,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,922. Copart has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Copart by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after buying an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,702,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,954,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,008,000 after buying an additional 1,507,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

