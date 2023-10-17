Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cornerstone Total Return Fund

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,553,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 233,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,126 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,168,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of CRF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 2,097,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

