Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Financial Review

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 5.26% 7.78% 4.63% TerrAscend -131.52% -2.35% -0.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corteva and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $17.53 billion 2.09 $1.15 billion $1.29 39.98 TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.19 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

Corteva has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corteva and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 4 15 0 2.79 TerrAscend 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corteva presently has a consensus price target of $70.35, suggesting a potential upside of 36.42%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Summary

Corteva beats TerrAscend on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

