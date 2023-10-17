Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.43 or 0.00022565 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $66.73 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00032064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 369,942,066 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

