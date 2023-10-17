Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 67.1% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 54,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.04. 530,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is $555.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $254.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

