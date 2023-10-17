Courier Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.92. 2,801,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,069,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

