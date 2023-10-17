Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,782. Coya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COYA. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $238,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COYA

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.