Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,200 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 958,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Crane by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Crane by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 321,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CR

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.