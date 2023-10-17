Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Trading Up 37.9%

Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 37.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 15,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 6,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Craven House Capital Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of £7,720.00, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.16.

About Craven House Capital

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

