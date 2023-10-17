Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 384,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 179,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,222. The stock has a market cap of $502.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.58 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 496,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

