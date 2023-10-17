Critical Analysis: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) & iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 5.26% 2.81% 2.00% iClick Interactive Asia Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 3 8 1 2.83 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus target price of $19.59, indicating a potential upside of 61.11%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $438.52 million 4.34 $15.37 million $0.14 86.86 iClick Interactive Asia Group $169.08 million 0.13 -$200.88 million ($6.19) -0.35

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities. It also provides mobile marketing solutions, which identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing campaigns. In addition, the company offers enterprise solutions that help clients collect information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions. It sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with marketers, marketing agencies, or other merchants, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

