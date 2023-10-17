Critical Review: CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CPAMF) versus Its Rivals

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – Retail” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust N/A N/A 7.49 CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Competitors $578.04 million $185.21 million -15.08

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Competitors 611 1874 1274 17 2.18

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “REIT – Retail” companies have a potential upside of 14.64%. Given CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “REIT – Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “REIT – Retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Competitors 35.14% 8.95% 2.55%

Dividends

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – Retail” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.6% and pay out -52.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust rivals beat CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.6 billion as at 31 July 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust. CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 21 properties in Singapore, two properties in Frankfurt, Germany, and three properties in Sydney, Australia with a total property value of S$24.2 billion based on valuations of its proportionate interests in the portfolio as at 31 December 2022. CICT is managed by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, a leading global real estate investment manager with a strong Asia foothold.

