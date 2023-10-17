Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Increased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for about 4.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $38,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

CCK traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

