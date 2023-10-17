Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Update

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 476,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,883. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.01.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.49%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

