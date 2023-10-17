CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Down 14.4% in September

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at CURO Group

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,173,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,288.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CURO Group news, CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,173,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,288.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $141,878 in the last 90 days. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CURO Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 92,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,780. The company has a market cap of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.81 million. Equities analysts expect that CURO Group will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

