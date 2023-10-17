Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ CYCN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 3,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.86.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclerion Therapeutics
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.