Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CYCN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 3,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

