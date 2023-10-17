Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of DWAHY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 52,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,557. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

