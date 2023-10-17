Dakota Wealth Management Buys 11,844 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.65. The stock had a trading volume of 223,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $237.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

