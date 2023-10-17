Dakota Wealth Management Buys 88,149 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,149 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Pentair worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 385,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,363. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

