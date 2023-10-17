Dakota Wealth Management Has $14.99 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.04. 400,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,808. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.