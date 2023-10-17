Dakota Wealth Management Has $5.71 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 628,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,419. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.