Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.38. 141,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

