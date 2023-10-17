Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 15,593 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 554.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $20.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $572.60. 702,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,807. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.29 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.77.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

