Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 31,321 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 231.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.25 and a 200 day moving average of $214.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.29 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.