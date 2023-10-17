Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,970,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 16,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 660,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,544. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 9.96.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a negative net margin of 393.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Danimer Scientific from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

