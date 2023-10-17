DataHighway Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $19,870.66 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.35917394 USD and is down -9.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22,780.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.