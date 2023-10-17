David Kennon Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2023

David Kennon Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGCFree Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. David Kennon Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $155.37. 36,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.