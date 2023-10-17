David Kennon Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

David Kennon Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. David Kennon Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $155.37. 36,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.