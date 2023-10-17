David Kennon Inc Buys 1,686 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

David Kennon Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.8% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.34 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

