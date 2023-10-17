DeepOnion Trading Up 0.3% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $11.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00141627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00042464 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003473 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

