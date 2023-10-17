DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $1,813.98 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00218397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013006 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.