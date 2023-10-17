Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) COO Acquires $49,897.20 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) COO John Purpura acquired 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,897.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,849.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

DCTH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 310,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,121. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $2,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCTH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

