Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) COO Acquires $49,897.20 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) COO John Purpura acquired 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,897.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,849.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Delcath Systems Stock Performance
DCTH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 310,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,121. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCTH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delcath Systems
About Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Delcath Systems
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.