DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,461.0 days.

DeNA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $9.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.50. DeNA has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Get DeNA alerts:

About DeNA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.