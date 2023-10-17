DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 99,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,146. The company has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. DENSO has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). DENSO had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Stories

