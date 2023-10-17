Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Shares Up 12.5%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 100,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 148,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.47.

About Desert Gold Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.