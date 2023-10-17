Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $28.15. Approximately 573,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,165,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $525.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 5,080.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

