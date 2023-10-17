Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Down 3.2%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.87. 4,412,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,571,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

