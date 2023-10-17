DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. 2,993,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,417. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -463.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

