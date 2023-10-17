Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 17.6% in September

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 56.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 34,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

DLPN stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

